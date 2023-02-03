English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    MC Explains| 3 Adani stocks on ASM radar. What does it mean for traders?

    On February 2, NSE put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cement under the Additional Surveillance Measure framework

    Kaushal Shroff
    February 03, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Adani group stocks have been placed under ASM by the National Stock Exchange

    Adani group stocks have been placed under ASM by the National Stock Exchange

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The market rout in the universe of listed Adani companies refuses to abate. The woes of the conglomerates continue to multiply, and for now, Adani Group's damage control tactics against the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research have panned out disastrously.

    The decision of Adani Enterprises to pull back its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO), even if taken “to protect the interest of its investing community,” upended the narrative for the company, evident adequately from the freewheeling downhill collapse playing out in all the Adani Group stocks.

    On February 2, the NSE opted to put three firms of the Adani Group, namely Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cement under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Specifically, the three scrips have satisfied the criterion for inclusion in Stage I of the short-term ASM framework.

    Before we break down the nuances of what undergirds an ASM framework, its different types and when it is triggered, traders would like to know that under the ASM framework, the applicable rate of margin will be 50 percent or the current rate (in case the current rate of margin is higher than 50 percent).