Max Financial shares surge 4%, Axis Bank slips 2% on strategic partnership

Both the stocks came on investors' radar after they entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership.
Shares of Max Financial Services jumped over 4 percent while those of Axis Bank declined over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on February 24.
Axis Bank, Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) on February 20 signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life.
"Max Financial Services and Axis Sank have entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and corporate authorisations, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and execution of definitive documentation," a regulatory filing by Max Financial said.
Max Life is currently the largest non-bank owned private life insurer in India, the company's BSE filing claimed. Max Financial Services presently holds a 72.5 percent stake in Max Life while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Axis Bank hold 25.5 percent and 2 percent stake, respectively.Shares of Max Financial Services were 4.06 percent up at Rs 588 while those of Axis Bank was 1.36 percent down at Rs 733.80 on BSE around 10:00 hours IST.
