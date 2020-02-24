App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Financial shares surge 4%, Axis Bank slips 2% on strategic partnership

Both the stocks came on investors' radar after they entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Max Financial Services jumped over 4 percent while those of Axis Bank declined over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on February 24.

Both the stocks came on investors' radar after they entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership.

Axis Bank, Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) on February 20 signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life.

Close

"Max Financial Services and Axis Sank have entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and corporate authorisations, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and execution of definitive documentation," a regulatory filing by Max Financial said.

related news

Max Life is currently the largest non-bank owned private life insurer in India, the company's BSE filing claimed. Max Financial Services presently holds a 72.5 percent stake in Max Life while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Axis Bank hold 25.5 percent and 2 percent stake, respectively.

Shares of Max Financial Services were 4.06 percent up at Rs 588 while those of Axis Bank was 1.36 percent down at Rs 733.80 on BSE around 10:00 hours IST.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Axis Bank #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Max Financial #stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.