L&T bags significant order for Perdaman's Urea Plant in Australia

The hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 21 said that it has received a significant contract from the Saipem & Clough joint venture (SCJV) in Australia. The conglomerate classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as significant.

In a 50:50 joint venture, Clough and Saipem have been selected to undertake the construction of Perdaman Industries' urea plant situated on the Burrup Peninsula.

This order win by L&T involves creating and delivering process and piperack modules for a 2.3 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) urea plant for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers.

“The plant will be constructed on the Burrup Peninsula, approximately 20 km north of Karratha, Western Australia. On completion, this state-of-the-art facility will be the largest urea plant in Australia and one of the largest in the world,” L&T said in an exchange filing.

The project involves creating approximately 50,000 metric tons of modules to be delivered within 32 months. These modules will be manufactured at L&T's Kattupalli Modular Fabrication Facility. Once fabricated, the modules will be sent to the project site in Australia in a fully tested, pre-commissioned, and ready-to-install state.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President of L&T’s Energy business said, “This milestone aligns with our strategic goal of expanding geography and client base and underscores our commitment to extend the concept of modularization to onshore projects”.

L&T’s Hydrocarbon business caters to the entire hydrocarbon value chain covering oil and gas processing, petroleum refining, chemicals and petrochemicals, and fertiliser sectors.

At 1:33 pm, shares of L&T were trading 0.2 percent at Rs 2646.15 on the BSE.