Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kuwait Investment Authority buys 4.3 lakh shares in Angel Broking, Smaller Cap World Fund ups stake in MCX

Smaller Cap World Fund bought an additional 5,32,147 equity shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (1.04 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,759.93 per share on the NSE

Kuwait Investment Authority has acquired half a percent stake in retail broking company Angel Broking via open market transactions on October 29.

Kuwait Investment Authority FD F238 bought 4.3 lakh equity shares (representing 0.52 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 321.73 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Angel Broking reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September, with highest ever quarterly consolidated profit of Rs 74.47 crore. Profits rose 47.3 percent sequentially and 288.3 percent year-on-year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (up 80.4 percent YoY) to Rs 309.85 in Q2 FY21.

Among other deals, promoter Sudhakar Ram sold 5 lakh equity shares in IT firm Majesco (representing 1.67 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 919 per share on the NSE. He held 5.46 percent stake in the company as of September 30, while total promoter holding stood at 36.77 percent.

Smaller Cap World Fund bought an additional 5,32,147 equity shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (1.04 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,759.93 per share on the NSE. The fund already held 6,02,521 equity shares, or 1.18 percent, of its total paid-up equity.

LTS Investment Fund acquired 35 lakh shares in Vikas Multicorp at Rs 7.35 per share on the NSE. It acquired 1.04 crore equity shares over three consecutive days, representing 1.56 percent of its total paid-up equity.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Multi Commodity Exchange #stocks

