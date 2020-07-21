App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life hits 52-week high on DCGI nod for Remdesivir; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in June quarter

The company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market investigational drug Remdesivir 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jubilant Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 657 | Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences fell over 2 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company. Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has acquired additional 6 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on June 15, reported CNBC-TV18. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 4.41 percent stake (or 70.25 lakh equity shares) in the pharma company as per March shareholding pattern available on exchanges.​
 
 
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences jumped over 4 percent to touch their fresh 52-week high of Rs 753.50 in morning trade on BSE on July 21.

Shares of the company jumped after it said it has received drug regulator, DCGI's, approval for a generic version of antiviral drug Remdesivir 100 mg/vial for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of severe COVID-19.

The company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market investigational drug Remdesivir 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection).

Read more: Jubilant Life Sciences gets DCGI nod for generic version of COVID-19 drug

In a separate development, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, India's one of the most successful investors, raised his stake in the company in the June quarter of the year 2020, data released on BSE on July 20 showed.

As per the BSE release, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 81,45,800 shares in Jubilant Life Sciences in June quarter against 70,25,000 shares he held in the March quarter.

Jhunjhunwala had 31,25,800 shares, 25,20,000 shares and 25,00,000 shares of Jubilant Life through three accounts during the June quarter. In the March quarter, in two different accounts, he held 43,72,222 and 26,52,778 shares of the company.

Shares of the company traded 1.55 percent higher at Rs 732.65 on BSE around 11:30 hours.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

