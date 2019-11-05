App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe share price jumps 5% as co, Qatar Airways to make strategic announcement

India's largest airline IndiGo and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on November 7, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation gained 4.6 percent intraday on November 5 after the aviation major said it would make a strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways later in the week.

The stock rallied more than 50 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 1,494.70, up Rs 58.65, or 4.08 percent on the BSE at 1209 hours IST.

India's largest airline IndiGo and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business announcement on November 7, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Close

Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the Indian budget carrier has resisted.

related news

“We are very interested in IndiGo ... We are talking to IndiGo of doing codeshare, joint flights but not yet an equity stake in the airline,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told Reuters in an interview in August.

IndiGo is planning an aggressive push to more international destinations and the airline’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker will “talk about the vision and future for both the airlines”, they said in the statement.

Brokerage house Geojit remains constructive on IndiGo, given its strong balance sheet position and currently, it is leveraging this favourable position by aggressive capacity expansion for gaining market share.

It believes that near term headwinds have been already factored in the stock prices. "We value Indigo at P/E of 22x on FY21E, and maintain to accumulate with a target price of Rs 1,596, implying 11 percent potential upside from current levels," it said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Interglobe Aviation

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.