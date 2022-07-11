English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee hits all-time low of 79.43 against US dollar

    The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.41/43 per dollar at 11:55am, compared to its close of 79.25 on Friday. The unit had hit its previous life-low of 79.3750 last week.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

    The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on July 11 amid weakness in the domestic stock market and as concerns about global economic growth continued to support the safe-haven greenback.

    The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.41/43 per dollar at 11:55am, compared to its close of 79.25 on Friday. The unit had hit its previous lifetime-low of 79.3750 last week.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 79.30 against the American dollar and slipped further to quote at 79.33, a decline of 7 paise over its last close. In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 79.24 and a low of 79.35 against the US dollar.

    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.31 per cent to 107.34. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.63 per cent to USD 106.35 per barrel.

    Both Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were down 0.5 percent each.

    Close

    Related stories

    Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they sold shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, as per exchange data. Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and have pulled out over Rs 4,000 crore this month so far amid steady appreciation of the dollar and rising interest rates in the US.

    However, the pace of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been declining over the last few weeks.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FOREX #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.