MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee falls 19 paise to 74.09 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.05 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.09 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 19 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee declined by 19 paise to 74.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the local unit fell following more hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.05 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.09 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 19 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 73.90 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.11 per cent to 94.68.

"Equities are slightly down on Friday but will get bought on dips. European currencies are generally up against the dollar, but the dollar index should find support near to 94.50 for a rally back to 97.00 as most US FED officials are favouring a rate hike in March itself," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 0.08 per cent to USD 84.40 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 189.73 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 61,045.57, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 42.80 points or 0.23 per cent to 18,215.00.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Jan 14, 2022 10:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.