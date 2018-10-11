IIFL Holdings, Infibeam, Tata Steel, NIIT Tech, M&M Financial top losers among BSE Group A stocks

July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4.

Selling pressure has once again intensified as the benchmark indices have slipped over 2 percent on the back of weak global cues and with the rupee hitting a new record low against the dollar.

The Nifty50 is trading down 236 points, trading at 10,223 while the Sensex has plunged over 801 points at 33,959.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, on the BSE, 771 stocks advanced, 1,779 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, the top losers include IIFL Holdings which shed 10.89 percent and Infibeam Avenues which was lower by 10.18 percent. The other losers include Tata Steel which was down 9.99 percent, touching lower circuit of Rs 113.10.

NIIT Technologies was down 9.8 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shed 7.76 percent. M&M Financial witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.14 times. Indiabulls Housing Finance traded lower by 8.23 percent and JM Financial shed 8.25 percent in this afternoon session.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Capital Trust plunged 14 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than three times. Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics shed 12.11 percent and Punjab Communications was down 11.6 percent. Punjab Comm traded on a new 52-week low of Rs 20.20 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.27 times.

High Ground Enterprise shed 10.73 percent and Veto Switchgears and Cables traded lower by 9.97 percent. Veto Switch touched lower circuit of Rs 75.85 and traded at a new 52-week low of Rs 75.85.