ICICI Prudential MF sells stake in AstraZeneca, Fidelity buys in SH Kelkar

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its Volatility Advantage Plan sold 1.25 lakh shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India at Rs 2,000 per share on NSE, as per bulk deals data on April 3.

On NSE, Mazda Limited increased its stake in itself by 24,327 shares at Rs 445.84 per share and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 8,13,704 shares of S H Kelkar at Rs 151.17 per share.

Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd sold 35 lakh shares of Prestige Estate at Rs 255 per share and Kamalasini Tradelink Pvt Ltd offloaded 1.5 lakh shares of RPP Infra Projects at Rs 132.01 per share on NSE.

Siguler Guff NJDM Investment Holdings Ltd sold 30 lakh shares of Indian Energy Exchange at Rs 161.5 per share on NSE and SG Bric III Trading LLC sold 20 lakh shares of company at same price on BSE.