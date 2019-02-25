How movement in crude oil price impacts economy and stock market

William O'Neil India

India is the net importer of goods ($126 billion in 2017) and oil ($74.7 billion) is the biggest category among imports. India imports 86 percent of its annual crude oil requirement. Since the payments are made in the US dollars, India’s deficit will depend on crude price as well as on the USD/INR exchange rates.

The USD and INR conversion in itself is dependent on oil prices, and hence the larger the outflow of US dollar, the sharper will be the rupee depreciation.

Importance of crude oil for trade deficit, inflation, and currency:

With a weightage of 2.4 percent in the CPI calculation, crude prices have a moderate impact on overall CPI number. However, crude prices impact the cost of producing many goods as it is used as a raw material in many industries.

•In 2017, India’s trade deficit was $126 billion (4.8 percent of GDP), and crude contributed 35.1 percent to it. India exported $30.2 billion worth of refined petroleum products compared to imports of $74.7 billion.

•India imported 220.4 MT (1.6 billion barrels) of crude oil in 2017-2018, up 3 percent YoY. In rupee terms, it amounted to Rs 5.6 trillion (3.3 percent of India’s GDP), up 20.5 percent YoY.

•If rupee depreciates by Rs 1 against the US dollar, import bill will increase by Rs 90 billion (For calculation, $1 = Rs 65 assumption is taken).

•Current Account Deficit (CAD) is a measurement of a country’s trade where the value of a country’s imports exceeds that of exports. Crude oil being a major item among imports will have a higher impact on the CAD. Widening CAD further depreciates the rupee against global currencies.

What impacts crude oil prices

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has around 81.9 percent of proven crude oil reserves. Within the OPEC, Venezuela (24.9 percent), Saudi Arabia (21.9 percent), Iraq, and Iran (24.9 percent) have the highest reserves.

According to the US Energy Information Agency’s report, the US likely has surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest crude oil producer. Shale oil production in the US has increased in recent years, resulting in a decline in oil prices.

However, shale oil production is expensive compared to traditional oil production. Hence, in mid-2018, the US crude oil production came down due to lower oil prices. With prices rising higher in 2016, they have increased their investment and production.

Any production cut by the OPEC would drive the prices higher, but the individual countries do not want to surrender their market share. Geopolitical tensions among OPEC countries have led to a decline in oil prices. It is becoming more difficult to curtail the supply, which is important for the prices to stay higher.

Apart from the supply and demand, oil prices are also dependent on speculative traders. Oil futures are one of the actively traded commodities similar to the F&O market. The sudden decline in crude oil prices from $145 in July 2008 to $36 in December can be marginally attributed to the F&O market.

What is Brent crude and WTI?

Brent crude is extracted from the North Sea, whereas Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is from oil fields in the US. They differ in the amount of sulfur content; the lower is the sulfur, the easier it is for refining.

WTI has 0.24 percent sulfur content whereas Brent crude has 0.37 percent. WTI is the benchmark for oil prices in the US, whereas two-thirds of the world oil contracts are traded in Brent.

The difference in these prices is called as WTI vs Brent spread, which is dependent on geopolitical issues, weather, and regulations. As India imports mostly from OPEC countries, Brent crude is the benchmark for India.

Crude price impact on Indian economy:

Higher crude price will have a negative impact on the fiscal and current account deficits of the economy. Increase in these deficits will lead to higher inflation and also impact monetary policy, consumption, and investment behaviour in the economy. A 10 percent increase in oil price will increase the trade deficit by $7 billion, that is, trade deficit will widen by 560bps.

Upstream versus downstream companies:

In the oil and gas industry, companies are further divided into upstream or downstream, depending on their role in the supply chain.

Upstream companies are those who identify, extract, or produce raw materials that are used by downstream companies to refine them into diesel, gasoline, natural gas, pesticides, and other petroleum products.

ONGC and Oil India are upstream companies.

Downstream companies also indulge in the marketing of these products to consumers. HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL are downstream companies in India.

Decreased fuel subsidy by the government:

As the oil prices rise, ONGC and Oil India may have to absorb fuel subsidy. As the fiscal deficit widens, the government would want to share the subsidy with these companies. In 2015, as the prices were lower, these companies did not contribute to fuel subsidy.

Whereas oil marketing companies were asked to share less than 1 percent of total subsidies since 2012. As long as the crude prices stay below $60/barrel, the impact of fuel subsidy on these companies would be minimal.

In its latest budget, the government decreased fuel subsidy by 5 percent to Rs 20,800 crore. It comes as a negative statement to companies like ONGC and Oil India. These companies P&L would affect adversely because of this move.

Impact on Indian financial markets:

Energy stocks have 12.5 percent weightage in the Nifty50 and 15.2 percent in the Sensex. Hence, the Nifty and the Sensex are sensitive to oil price movements. Higher crude prices adversely affect tyre manufacturers, footwear, lubricants, paints, and airline companies.

Stocks of interest:

RIL: The company receives 74.8 percent of its revenues from petrochemicals business. It posted good December quarterly results. It is constructively trading above its 50- and 200-DMA.

With respect to refining, the company reported Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of $8.8/bbl in Q3 FY 2019, outperforming Singapore complex margins by $4.5/bbl. The company's exports of refined products increased 19 percent y/y to $6.9 billion aided by volume growth of 5 percent to 10.8 MMT.

HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL are trading 53.1 percent, 40.1 percent, and 37.4 percent off-highs, respectively, and below their key levels of 50- and 200-DMA.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

(Experts at William O'Neil India, a Bengaluru-based equity research firm, have compiled this article.)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.