Hot Stocks | Syngene International, Pidilite Industries, Sunteck Realty can give up to 16% return in short term

For Nifty, 17,250-17,200 zone would act as strong support with bias likely to remain in favour of bulls, said Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Shitij Gandhi
September 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
 
 
After hitting record highs in the week gone by, Nifty consolidated at higher levels. However, stock-specific actions continued and mid and smallcap counters outperformed the frontline stocks.

On the derivative front, both Call and Put writers were seen active at 17,400 strike which points that the market is likely to remain sideways in the coming sessions.

On the technical front, secondary oscillators are pointing towards further consolidation.

For Nifty, 17,250-17,200 zone would act as strong support with bias likely to remain in favour of bulls.

Close

For Bank Nifty, the level of 37,000 will act as a strong hurdle as of now, above which, we can witness the next round of short-covering by Call writers.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

Syngene International | LTP: Rs 667.10 | Target price: Rs 738 | Stop loss: Rs 610 | Upside: 11%

This stock gave a sharp breakout above the neckline of inverted head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts which were placed at Rs 600.

Thereon, it tested Rs 700 level in a short span of time. However, it cooled off after that and went into a consolidation phase in the range of Rs 600-660.

At the current juncture, this stock has once again picked up momentum above the key resistance level of Rs 660 along with rising volumes.

The breakout above Rs 660 level was observed after a consolidation of nearly eight weeks.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 657-667 for the upside target of Rs 738 levels and with a stop loss below Rs 610.

Pidilite Industries | LTP: Rs 2,408.85 | Target price: Rs 2,670 | Stop loss: Rs 2,250 | Upside: 11%

On the technical front, this stock is trading in a rising channel with the formation of a higher high higher bottom pattern.

On the broader charts, it has given a breakout above the cup and handles pattern formation.

The trend is likely to remain in favour of bulls in the coming sessions as well as price-volume action suggests more upside from hereon.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 2,400-2,410 for the upside target of Rs 2,670 and with a stop loss below Rs 2,250.

Sunteck Realty | LTP: Rs 413.40 | Target price: Rs 480 | Stop loss: Rs 370 | Upside: 16%

A sharp rally was seen in this stock this week as it tested its 52-week high of Rs 416.50 after a breakout above an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts.

On a shorter timeframe chart, it managed to give a breakout above the ascending triangle pattern with a sharp rise in volumes which suggests a long build-up in the prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 410-414 for the upside target of Rs 480 with a stop loss below Rs 370.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Shitij Gandhi is a senior technical analyst at SMC Global Securities
first published: Sep 15, 2021 08:08 am

