MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should buy Mindtree, sell Axis Bank in short-term

Nifty has reached a good hurdle zone of 16,950. If it manages to sustain above it, then some short-covering can't be ruled out and 17,140 will be the next level for the index. The immediate support is coming near 16,850, says Vishal Wagh of Bonanza Portfolio.

Vishal Wagh
December 23, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vishal Wagh, Research Head at Bonanza P0ortfolio

The benchmark equity indices on December 22 saw a gap-up opening tracking global peers and closed slightly above 1 percent thereby filling the gap created between 16,840 and 16,970.

The bounce got extended for the second consecutive trading session and the structure of the index appears to be in a consolidation range from 16,850 - 17,200. The lower high and lower low formation will be neglected only above 17,600 till then this can be considered as a relief rally.

Prices are trading below 21-week EMA (exponential moving average) which is placed at 17,134 acting as immediate resistance and above 50-Weekly EMA which is at 16,000.

Close

Related stories

On the daily Charts, momentum oscillator RSI (14) is still showing a reading below 50 and similarly ADX (Average Directional Index) which shows the strength of the trend has moved to 26 and rising with negative DMI (Directional Movement Index) moving up.

Nifty has reached a good hurdle zone of 16,950. If it manages to sustain above it, then some short-covering can't be ruled out and 17,140 will be the next level for the index. The immediate support is coming near 16,850.

Here is one buy call and one sell call for next 2-3 weeks:

Mindtree: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,533.60 | Stop-Loss: Rs 4,240 | Target: Rs 4,940 | Return: 8.97 percent

The Mindtree has witnessed major support around the Rs 4,250 levels. It has created a 'Harami' candlestick pattern. Relative strength index (14,9) is currently reading around 50 and sustaining above the moving average. It has created a higher bottom near 38 levels.

On a relative basis, it is consistently outperforming the major indices. On the higher side, retesting of Rs 5,060 is possible. But on the move, there will be small resistance around Rs 4,930 levels.

Image722122021

Axis Bank: Sell | LTP: Rs 669.35 | Stop-Loss: Rs 695 | Target: Rs 587 | Return: 12.25 percent

Axis Bank is consistently creating bearish lower low lower high chart formation. It is consistently below major EMA (200, 50 &20). In the chart, one can easily observe that it has taken resistance around 200 EMA and again sold off.

Relative strength index (14,9) is currently reading 50 and below the moving average. At the same time stochastic too, it is sustaining below the moving average. Both indicating towards further weakness in the stock.

Price extension from the top of October 25 is generating the target of Rs 586.

Image822122021

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Vishal Wagh
Tags: #Axis Bank #Hot Stocks #Hot Stocks Podcast #Mindtree #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
first published: Dec 23, 2021 07:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.