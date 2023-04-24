English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Goldstone Technologies locked in 5% upper circuit on JV with Germany's Quantron

    The JV will operate out of Augsburg, in Germany, and from Hyderabad, with plans to set up a US entity in the third quarter of 2023, Goldstone Technologies has said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Goldstone Technologies locked in 5% upper circuit on JV with German-based Quantron

    Goldstone Technologies locked in 5% upper circuit on JV with German-based Quantron

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Goldstone Technologies shares were locked in their 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 58.95 on April 24 morning after the company said it was setting up a joint Venture (JV) with German e-mobility major Quantron AG.

    “The JV will operate out of Augsburg, in Germany, and from Hyderabad, with plans to set up a US entity in Q3 2023,” the company said in an exchange filing.

    Goldstone Technologies, as a development partner, will provide the software and manage the integration of the customised platform and Quantron will utilise the digital platform as an enabler for its 360° ecosystem for its customers, the company added.

    The JV company will focus on providing various solutions through an artificial intelligence (AI)-supported platform. The addressable market size will be between 150-250 billion euros by 2030, enabling OEM agnostic mobility as a Service (MaaS) Solution. Target markets are Europe, the USA, India, and the Middle East with Quantron, and ETO Motors as the first customers.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    Related stories

    Both sides are planning to invest over 20 million euros in the next 36 months into these platforms, said Goldstone Technologies, which specialises in full-stack business intelligence, data analytics, AI and platform development.

    In the December quarter, the company reported a 64 percent rise in net sales at Rs 27.45 crore, while net profit jumped 1,266 percent to Rs 0.51 crore. In the past month, the stock has run up closer to 20 percent, while it has soared over 480 percent in the past three years.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Goldstone Technologies
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 10:17 am