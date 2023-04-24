English
    April 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

    Closing Bell: Market closes near day's high; IT, financials shine, pharma drags

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperform BSE Sensex, but manage to settle in the green.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 03:30 PM IST

        Indices close near day's high; IT, financials shine, pharma drags

      • 03:08 PM IST

        CLSA maintains buy rating on Reliance Industries, target Rs 2970

      • 03:06 PM IST

        Expect Indian Rupee to trade with a positive tone: Anuj Choudhary

      • 03:00 PM IST

        Nifty at day's high, Sensex at 60,000; Wipro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank top gainers

      • 02:52 PM IST

        Goldman Sachs keeps buy rating on ICICI Bank, target Rs 1100

      • 02:46 PM IST

        Gujarat Natural Resources subsidiary completes well drilling campaign at Kanwara oil fields

      • 02:36 PM IST

        Expect oil prices to trade in range of USD 74-80: Mohammed Imran

      • 02:31 PM IST

        BSE Healthcare index shed 0.6 percent dragged by Take Solutions, Healthcare Global, Piramal Pharma

      • 02:23 PM IST

        IndusInd Bank posts 49.8% jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 2040.5 crore

      • 02:20 PM IST

        IIFL Finance repays $400 million maiden dollar bonds issue on maturity

      • 02:15 PM IST

        Kotak Institutional Equities keeps 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries, target Rs 2,800

      • 02:12 PM IST

        Geojit assign a subscribe rating to Mankind Pharma

      • 02:06 PM IST

        Airtel partners with Secure Meters to deploy 1.3 million NB-IoT powered smart meters in Bihar

      • 02:02 PM IST

        Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 270 pts; Wipro, ICICI Bank top gainers

      • 01:54 PM IST

        Ajmera Realty arm acquires land worth Rs 76 crore in Mumbai, from Tata Communications

      • 01:48 PM IST

        Bank of Maharashtra net profit surges 136% in March quarter

      • 01:34 PM IST

        CLSA maintains buy rating on ICICI Bank, raises target to Rs 1,200

      • 01:31 PM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank

      • 01:22 PM IST

        Dalmia Bharat subsidiary commences production at second cement line at Bokaro with 2.5 million tonne capacity

      • 01:18 PM IST

        CLSA maintains buy rating on ICICI Bank, raises target to Rs 1,200

      • 01:16 PM IST

        Ami Organics shares surge 4% on plans to acquire 55% in Baba Fine Chemicals

      • 01:02 PM IST

        Nifty above 17,650, Sensex gains 200 pts; realty, IT, financials rally

      • 12:38 PM IST

        Shree Cement upgrades cement plant capacity in Jharkhand

      • 12:30 PM IST

        Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV starting at Rs 7.46 lakh

      • 12:05 PM IST

        Indices trade flat amid volatility; HDFC Life top gainer, realty stocks gain

      • 12:02 PM IST

        Bernstein keeps overweight rating on ICICI Bank, target Rs 1,000

      • 11:55 AM IST

        Motilal Oswal reiterates buy on Reliance Industries, target Rs 2800

      • 11:53 AM IST

        BSE Realty index up 1 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Prestige Estate

      • 11:43 AM IST

        Maharashtra Seamless receives order worth Rs 262 crore from ONGC

      • 11:40 AM IST

        Union Bank of India to consider capital raising plan on April 26

      • 11:31 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank shares rise ahead of earnings

      • 11:24 AM IST

        Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit rises 11.5% YoY

      • 11:07 AM IST

        Century Textiles arm acquires land parcel in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill having revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore

      • 11:02 AM IST

        Sensex, Nifty trade flat

      • 10:49 AM IST

        Goldstone Technologies locked in 5% upper circuit on JV with Germany's Quantron

      • 10:42 AM IST

        Wipro board to meet on April 27 to discuss share buyback proposal

      • 10:34 AM IST

        Gujarat Industries Power gets board approval for procurement of imported coal for Surat Lignite Power Plant

      • 10:31 AM IST

        Board approves merger of 4 subsidiaries with Welspun Enterprises

      • 10:17 AM IST

        JPMorgan keeps overweight rating on ICICI Bank, target Rs 1150

      • 10:10 AM IST

        Expect oil prices to trade with a bearish bias; Ravindra V.Rao

      • 10:07 AM IST

        MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59410: Saumil Gandhi

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Indices erase gains, trade flat; Sun Pharma, RIL, ICICI Bank in focus

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles on possible defect in vacuum pump

      • 09:51 AM IST

        Nirmal Bang maintains buy on ICICI Bank, target Rs 1154

      • 09:47 AM IST

        HDFC AMC gets SEBI nod for change in control of company due to HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

      • 09:43 AM IST

        Tejas Networks narrows Q4 loss to Rs 11.5 crore, revenue at Rs 299 crore YoY

      • 09:36 AM IST

        Yes Bank Q4 profit tanks 45% YoY to Rs 202 crore, NII grows 15.7%

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Expect gold prices to trade with a slightly bearish tone: Ravindra V.Rao

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:25 AM IST

        Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA final approval for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Jefferies keeps buy rating on Reliance Industries, target Rs 3125

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher maintains buy rating on ICICI Bank, target raises to Rs 1130

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Sun Pharma pauses production at Mohali facility to implement US FDA corrective actions

      • 09:11 AM IST

        Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Nifty is likely to get support at 17,443: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Dollar edges lower; on track for second straight monthly loss

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Sharekhan maintains Buy rating on RIL, target Rs 3,050

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Reliance recalls plans to merge new energy business with itself

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

      • 08:30 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank, Century Textiles, Bank of Maharashtra, Persistent Systems, Mahindra Logistics to announce earnings on April 24

      • 08:25 AM IST

        Yes Bank's net profit drops 45% YoY in January-March on higher provisions

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Below 17,600, the Nifty may slip towards 17,400: Rupak De

      • 07:46 AM IST

        ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 9,122 crore, beats estimates

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Reliance Industries Q4 net profit up 19% at Rs 19,299 crore, beats estimates

      • 07:30 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:27 AM IST

        Wall Street posts slim gain ahead of big earnings week

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,056.10401.04 +0.67%
      Nifty 5017,743.40119.35 +0.68%
      Nifty Bank42,635.75517.75 +1.23%
      Nifty 50 17,743.40 119.35 (0.68%)
      Mon, Apr 24, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life547.5534.25 +6.67%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla903.00-12.05 -1.32%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3984.20101.20 +2.61%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12454.40-91.40 -0.73%


    • April 24, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

      Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

      Indian markets outperformed their Asian peers as Sensex closed above the 60,000 mark on strong buying in financial stocks after earnings from ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries matched street expectations. After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week.

      While the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying going ahead. Technically, on daily and intraday charts the Nifty has formed a reversal formation and on daily charts it has also formed a reversal candle which is largely positive. For the bulls now, 17,700-17,650 would act as a key support zone. Above this,the index could retest the level of 17,825-17,850. On the flip side, below 17,650, traders may prefer to exit from the trading long positions.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

      Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

      Contrary to last week, this week started on a strong footing thanks to broad-based buying in banking names post-ICICI Bank results. HDFC Twins also supported the market after some relief from the RBI on priority sector lending. The headline indices outperformed, while the broader market slightly underperformed after last week's outperformance. This week is an earning-heavy week, and we also have April's F&O expiration; therefore, volatility may increase.

      Technically, both Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessed a breakout of the bullish flag formation, where 17,800–17,860 is an immediate resistance zone for the Nifty; above this, we can expect a rally towards the 18,100–18,200 zone. On the downside, the 200-daily moving averagearound 17,600 will act as a strong support level.

      Bank Nifty is near the critical supply zone of 42,700–43,000; above this, we can expect a rally towards 43,500 and 44,000 levels. On the downside, 42,000 has become a near-term floor.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

      Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:

      The positive market sentiment in the domestic market was boosted by strong earnings reported by heavyweights. This led to a reversal in the cautiousness from the initial below-expectation Q4 results. However, the weak global sentiment did raise some concerns midway. But the banking sector played a key role in this upward trend, with sector majors reporting strong earnings.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

      Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

      The Nifty opened on a flat note and witnessed a consolidation during the first half of the trading session. The action picked up during the second half and Nifty managed to close above 17,700 which indicates that it has started the next leg of upmove. On the daily chart, the Nifty has managed to hold on to the lower end of the rising channel and the 200-day moving average (17,615) which is a bullish sign. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover and since prices have resumed their up move, it is likely that the momentum indicator shall provide a positive crossover over the next few trading sessions. Considering the above parameters, we change the short-term outlook to positive and expect the Nifty to target levels of 18y,100. In terms of levels, 17,620 – 17,600 shall act as a crucial support zone while 17,860 – 17,900 is the immediate hurdle zone for the Nifty.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

      Taking stock: Nifty rises 119 point to close just shy 17,750; Sensex jumps 410 points

      After a week of weakness, the benchmark indices made a comeback on April 24 following some strong earnings announcements by private lenders over the weekend and today that lifted the overall mood on Dalal Street.

      During the last week, most market participants were cautious after the IT sector earnings were way below expectations. Meanwhile, hawkish commentary by some of the US central bank office bearers also did not help the bulls. However, some low level buying eventually came in IT and bank indices on April 24.

      The Nifty 50 index rose 0.68 percent or 119.35 points to 17,743.40 and the BSE flagship Sensex also inched higher by 0.67 percent or 410.04 points to 60,056.10.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

      Market at close

      Benchmark indices settled the session near the day's high, with Nifty around 17,750.

      The Sensex settled 401.04 points or 0.67 percent higher at 60,056.10, and the Nifty gained119.40 points or 0.68 percent at 17,743.40. About 1,847 shares advanced, 1,643 shares declined, and 159 shares were unchanged.

      Among sectors, information technology, and financials were major gainers whilepharmafaced selling pressure.

      The Nifty Midcap 100 index underperformed the headline Nifty 50, but endedhigher. The Nifty Smallcapindex also ended in the green.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST
    • April 24, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST
      BSE 500 Recovery from Day's Low
      CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
      Rail Vikas87.21 88.00
      76.75      		13.63%
      Indiabulls Real63.45 65.00
      56.98      		11.35%
      HLE Glascoat608.75 628.30
      568.30      		7.12%
      Bank of Mah29.98 30.27
      28.01      		7.03%
      Punjab & Sind32.90 33.39
      30.80      		6.82%
      FDC294.75 296.35
      278.70      		5.76%
      Housing & Urban46.75 47.11
      44.23      		5.7%
      Bombay Burmah973.15 987.00
      921.15      		5.65%
      Ircon Internati67.60 69.64
      64.03      		5.58%
      Aegis Logistics406.50 408.80
      386.30      		5.23%
    • April 24, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      CLSA View on Reliance Industries

      The brokerage house maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 2,970 per share. The Q4 consolidated PAT was ahead of estimates, helped by a notably lower-than-expected tax rate. Consolidated EBITDA was 1 percent ahead of estimates, with a 7 percent miss in retail EBITDA offset by a beat in O2C, while Jio had an in-line quarter.

      It was another quarter of big expansion for retail in Q4, implying a huge 58 percent rise in retail selling space in FY23. However, for FY23, FCF dipped to negative driven by a large capex of $17 billion led by retail and telecom.

      The broking firm raises the 24/25 EPS estimates by 3 percent/4 percent.

      Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,356.90, up Rs 8.00, or 0.34 percen on the BSE.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

      Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      Indian Rupee appreciated on Monday on strong domestic equities and a soft US Dollar. Weak tone in crude oil prices also supported Rupee. However, FII outflows capped sharp gains. US Dollar declined amid recession concerns in US while expectations of a hawkish Fed supported the greenback at lower levels. Upbeat PMI data from US cushioned sharp fall in US Dollar on Friday.

      We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a positive tone on easing global crude oil prices and positive domestic equities. Dollar may continue to remain weak as overall economic data continues to remain largely weak, leading to increasing concerns over recession. However, hawkish sentiments from FOMC meeting may weigh on risk assets, which may put downside pressure on Rupee at higher levels.

      Selling pressure from FIIs may also weigh on Rupee at higher levels. Important data from US for the week is US consumer confidence and Advanced GDP, which are expected weaker than previous reading. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 81.50 to Rs 82.30 in the near term.

    • April 24, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

      Market at 3 PM

      Benchmark indices extended the gains and were trading at the day's high with Nifty above 17,700 and Sensex at 60,000.

      The Sensex was up 355.54 points or 0.60 percentat 60,010.60, and the Nifty was up 104.30 points or 0.59percentat 17,728.30. About 1,695 shares advanced, 1,614 shares declined, and 137 shares were unchanged.

    • April 24, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      Goldman Sachs View on ICICI Bank

      Goldman Sachs has kept the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. The bank's operational performance was in-line, and market share gains are expected to continue with a strong pre-provision operating profit to return on assets (PPOP-ROA).

      It believes that the core PPOP growth could likely slowdown in FY24E/FY25E. This was one of the reasons for taking ICICI Bank off its Conviction List recently, even though it remains a buy.

      ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 904, up Rs 19.80, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

