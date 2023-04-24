Closing Bell: Market closes near day's high; IT, financials shine, pharma drags

April 24, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Indian markets outperformed their Asian peers as Sensex closed above the 60,000 mark on strong buying in financial stocks after earnings from ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries matched street expectations. After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week.

While the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying going ahead. Technically, on daily and intraday charts the Nifty has formed a reversal formation and on daily charts it has also formed a reversal candle which is largely positive. For the bulls now, 17,700-17,650 would act as a key support zone. Above this,the index could retest the level of 17,825-17,850. On the flip side, below 17,650, traders may prefer to exit from the trading long positions.