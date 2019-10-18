Gold price today: Yellow metal slips, but global cues cap losses

Gold prices slipped in early futures trade on October 18 but the loss for the yellow metal was capped by steady global cues.

In the global markets, gold prices held steady after the Brexit deal while a sluggish dollar provided support to the metal.

China's weak third-quarter GDP numbers and weak retail sales data, as well as industrial output reports out of the United States, fanned fears about the health of the world's two largest economies, raising the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.

China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter, the weakest pace in at least 27-1/2 years as demand at home and abroad faltered amid a bruising Sino-US trade war, reported Reuters.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,170 per 10 gram, down Rs 26, or 0.07 percent, on the MCX around 10:20 hours IST.

Track live Gold price here

Gold prices gained Rs 56 to Rs 38,390 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market on October 17 after Britain clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union, but its gains were capped by a stronger rupee.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 35,165 plus 3 percent GST while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,390 plus GST. Silver prices were up by Rs 425 to Rs 45,265 per kg from its closing price on October 16, PTI reported.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, stood at 84.81 to 1.

In the futures trade, gold and Silver prices were volatile on October 17 on Brexit related reports. Experts say the trend may continue.

"We expect precious metals to remain volatile due to the flow of news from global economies," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.