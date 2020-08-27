172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|godfrey-phillips-share-price-surges-14-centrum-broking-maintains-buy-call-5762131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godfrey Phillips share price surges 14%; Centrum Broking maintains 'buy' call

The company has said it will continue to expand chewing and confectionary product offerings to suit varying consumer tastes and preferences.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godfrey Phillips India's stock surged over 14 percent in the morning trade on BSE on August 27, a day after the company held an investor presentation.

On August 26, in a regulatory filing on BSE, the company conducted earnings presentations and discussed plans for the future.

The company said it aims to strengthen partnership with Philip Morris International for manufacturing and distribution of Marlboro brand cigarettes in India and plans to build on existing cigarette export markets to enhance its own brand sales.

Close

The company said it will continue to expand chewing and confectionary product offerings to suit varying consumer tastes and preferences.

related news

On August 22, the cigarette maker reported a 53.56 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had a net profit of Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 503.60 crore, down 41.33 percent, compared with Rs 858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

As per the brokerage firm Centrum Broking, Godfrey Phillips has been the worst-hit cigarette player during the lockdown due to the closure of factories and distribution points.

Centrum expects a sharp recovery in sales in Q2FY21 as all factories are operational now.

"The channel partners suggest pick up for value-for-money cigarettes, could unfold big opportunity for GPIL as its major portfolio is skewed towards RSFT/DSFT segment," said Centrum.

The brokerage maintained its estimates and reiterate the DCF-based target price of Rs 1,320, implying 17 times FY22E EPS.

At 1035 hours, shares of the company were trading 10 percent higher at Rs 1048.20 on BSE

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godfrey Phillips

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.