Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Saturday reported a 53.56 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had a net profit of Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 503.60 crore, down 41.33 percent, compared with Rs 858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
During the quarter under review, overall expenses stood at Rs 440.85 crore, a decline of 35.55 percent, against Rs 681.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.