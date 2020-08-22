172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|godfrey-phillips-india-q1-net-profit-falls-53-56-to-rs-55-09-crore-5742141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

The company had a net profit of Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Saturday reported a 53.56 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had a net profit of Rs 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 503.60 crore, down 41.33 percent, compared with Rs 858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, overall expenses stood at Rs 440.85 crore, a decline of 35.55 percent, against Rs 681.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips manufactures cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Godfrey Phillips India #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.