Foreign investors turn sellers in May; focus shifts to these 22 FII-heavy stocks

After pouring in Rs 60,000 crore in the Indian market in first four month of 2019, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers in May.

Experts suggest it is not wise to link the FII outflows just to the outcome of the elections, especially when there are signs of slowdown in the global economy and shrinking liquidity.

"FII flows depend on multiple factors - among them are global liquidity situation, stable government in India and economic growth," AK Prabhakar, Head -Research at IDBI Capital, told Moneycontrol.

“Added to that, we need a stable government if the reform process has to move forward. Growth in realty, auto and FMCG suggest that there is a general slowdown in the economy,” he said.

“FIIs are now booking some profit which is more due to US-China trade war and slowing growth in US, and less due to the general elections,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.

“However, if we look at quarterly results, it clearly indicates declining consumption amid the slowing economy. Fundamentally, markets are clearly overvalued and we do not expect much upside from this level. We, therefore, suggest investors to remain cautiously optimistic,” he said.

FII heavy stocks:

Well, if FIIs are turning net sellers, the first casualty would be the stocks that have high FII exposure or where foreign investors hold stake in double digits.

There are as many as 22 stocks on BSE where FIIs hold 40-70 percent stake. These include UPL, NIIT Technologies, HDFC Bank, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, Mindtree, Birlasoft, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing and HDFC.