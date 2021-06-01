DAILY VOICE | Reopening of economy to benefit consumer discretionary, industrials and banking: Vaibhav Sanghavi

Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP., is of the opinion that consumer discretionary, industrials and banking could lead the market as COVID-related restrictions are lifted in the coming months.

Sanghavi has more than 17 years of experience with deep domain expertise in hedge funds. Prior to joining Avendus Vaibhav, Sanghavi served as the Managing Director at Ambit Investment Advisors where he was responsible for driving their hedge fund business. During his eight-year stint with the firm, he successfully managed the largest onshore Indian hedge fund with an exemplary track record.

In an interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand, Sanghavi said that while investing, one should be focussed on how the economy and companies are likely to perform from a longer-term perspective. Edited Excerpts:

Q) The Nifty hit fresh record highs while small & midcaps have already touched their highs last week. The economic fundamentals are hinting at the pain amid COVID pandemic. What should investors do – enter at highs or wait for a dip?

A) While we have all of the variables to deal with from an investor perspective, we should also not take away the view that markets are forward-looking.

Like last year, after COVID hit us for the first time, we saw a brisk recovery amidst all the narrative of the worsening economic situation.

Economic growth may appear weak in the short term, but it is likely to stabilise and recover back quickly once we are in business as usual.

The optimism in global economic growth and its outlook is reflected in the prices of commodities, including base metals and oil.

The robust recovery in prices may lead to inflation and the risk of sooner than expected rate hikes. However, we do think that some part of this inflation spike is transitory, and as the supply-side gets better, we may see inflation numbers getting steady.

From an investor's perspective, what it all means is that the coming few years can post a robust growth environment including corporate earnings, which is likely to have a positive effect on the markets and share prices.

Q) Which key sectors could play a crucial role in the unlock trade and why?

A) In my view, consumer discretionary, industrials, and banking are the sectors that are likely to lead the market as we look for unlock opportunities.