MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Daily Voice | Any hike in capital gains tax rate or new cess could be negative surprises for markets, says Sorbh Gupta of Quantum AMC

    Budget 2022 | This government till now has resisted populist measures, barring a few before the Union Elections in 2019. There could be some steps for placating farmers. But overall this Budget should be growth-oriented

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Sorbh Gupta is the Fund Manager- Equity at Quantum AMC

    Sorbh Gupta is the Fund Manager- Equity at Quantum AMC

    The market rallied sharply ahead of Union Budget 2022. Sorbh Gupta, who is the Fund Manager for Equity at Quantum AMC, says continued expansionary fiscal policy with higher allocation to infrastructure spending will be taken positively by the market.

    "Further, announcements which leave more money in the hands of people, like tax cuts will also be positive for consumer companies," he shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol.

    Gupta, however, says any increase in capital gains tax rate could be a negative surprise for the market. "Any new cess can also surprise the market negatively." Excerpts from the interview:

    The market corrected more than 6.5 percent before rallying on Monday, but it remained volatile, although stayed in a range. Do you think the market can hit recent highs on the Union Budget?

    Click Here To Read All Budget Related News

    Close

    Related stories

    Sorbh Gupta
    Sorbh Gupta
    Fund Manager- Equity|Quantum AMC

      The stock market volatility can be attributed more to reversal in easy global interest rate environment led by the US Fed than the Union Budget. As inflation hovers above the comfort zone of central bankers, the global risk free rates are expected to go up. This is leading to changes in discount rate and fair value calculations of stocks.

      What could be surprising elements, if any, in the Union Budget?

      Any increase in capital gains tax rate could be negative surprise for the markets. Further, any new cess can also surprise the market negatively.

      What could be key announcements that would lift the market sharply on the Budget day?

      Continued expansionary fiscal policy with higher allocation to infrastructure spending will be taken positively by the market. Further, announcements which leaves more money in the hands of people, like tax cuts will also be positive for consumer companies.

      Also readEconomic Survey 2022: India needs to invest $1.4 trillion by 2024-25 on infrastructure to achieve $5 trillion GDP

      Do you think the government will announce a growth-oriented Budget or a populist (especially ahead of states elections) Budget today?

      This government till now has resisted populist measures, barring a few before the Union Elections in 2019. There could be some steps for placating farmers. But overall this Budget should be growth-oriented.

      Will FIIs remain net sellers in the first half of 2022, given the risk of rate hikes by the Fed and the rising inflation concerns?

      Also readEconomic Survey 2022 | Railways to see 'very high' capital expenditure in next 10 years

      There could be FII outflows in the near term as market participants reset there expectations to factor higher global interest rate regime. But, from a medium and long term perspective, India will remain the fastest growing large economies in the world and will attract its fair share of global capital flows (both portfolio flows and FDI).

      What is your reading on corporate earnings announced so far? Also is it a major reason for current call in the market?

      Also readEconomic Survey 2022 | Survey steers clear of farmer protests, farm sector reforms

      Corporate earnings have been in line with expectations. Topline growth has been fairly strong but operating margins have come under pressure for many of the industries due to input price inflation. The corporate earnings upgrade cycle should continue as India witnesses a cyclical upturn in its economy.

      Apart from Budget, what are the key events to watch out for in 2022 and what are those events that could hit market sentiment?

      Inflation trajectory (both global and domestic) and pursuant central banker action in terms of interest rate hike would be important variables to watch out for in 2022. From an Indian context, a normal monsoon would also be necessary to revive rural economy which has been hit by agri input inflation, COVID-19 and weaker remittances from cities.

      Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
      Sunil Shankar Matkar
      Tags: #Budget 2022 #Budget FY23 #Daily Voice #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Union Budget 2022 #Union Budget FY23
      first published: Feb 1, 2022 08:24 am
      Sections
      Desktop Version »
      Follow us on
      Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
      Available On
      Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
      ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
      Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
      Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

      Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.