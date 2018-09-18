D-Street Buzz: PSU bank index tanks 5% dragged by BoB; HUL, Jubilant Food up 3% as FMCG outperforms

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 16 points and is trading at 11,361 while the Sensex is trading lower by 38 points at 37,547.

PSU banks are underperforming, with the index down 5 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India.

FMCG stocks are up led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries and United Breweries.

The top NSE gainers include names like Hindustan Unilever which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Titan Company and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

The top NSE losers are Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and HPCL.

The most active stocks are Bank of Baroda which plunged 15 percent after news of merger with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank followed by YES Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, Dena Bank zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Corporation Bank, MMTC, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The top gainers from BSE are Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and MMTC.

The top losers include names like Bank of Baroda, Balrampur Chini, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Reliance Communications.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries is up half a percent and GAIL India is up 1 percent.

Monnet Ispat, Globus Spirits, Sonata Software, Infibeam Avenues and Universal Cables are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 77 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aptech, HCL Infosystems, Blue Dart, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 593 stocks advancing, 1131 declining and 341 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 996 stocks advanced, 1564 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

