D-Street Buzz: Bank, metal stocks gain led by ICICI Bank, Hindalco; SBI most active

The BSE Sensex jumped 243 points to 38,847 and the Nifty50 gained 85 points to 11,525 after falling over a percent in previous session.

Banks along with the auto and the metal index gained over 1 percent each followed by the energy index.

The top gainers from the banking space included ICICI Bank which spiked over 3 percent followed by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The top gainers from the auto space included TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Exide Industries.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power which spiked 3 percent each followed by MOIL, Hindustan Copper, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

The top gainers from the oil & gas space are HPCL and BPCL which jumped 3-5 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Selective infra stocks are buzzing led by BHEL, Engineers India, Interglobe Aviation, NBCC, Siemens, Tata Communications, Voltas, Larsen & Toubro and Container Corp.

Nifty IT is down half a percent dragged by HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

India VIX is up 1.86 percent and is trading at 16.47 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers are YES Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The most active stocks were SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and Zee Entertainment.

Among the Nifty50 names, 40 stocks advanced while 10 declined.

Adani Green Energy, Capri Global, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, CONCOR, BPCL, Abbott India, Interglobe Aviation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Global Beverage have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

113 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including YES Bank, Strides Shasun, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank and Cipla among others.