English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Citibank likely to announce sale of India consumer business to Axis Bank today

    Last year, Citibank had said that it will exit its consumer franchises in 13 markets, including India, and refocus on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Citibank may announce sale of its India consumer business to Axis Bank on March 30, CNBC-TV18 reported. Deal size is expected to be about $2 billion with milestone-linked payments, the report said. It includes Citi’s customer base of 2.6 million credit card holders.

    Further, as part of the deal, Citibank will continue to service the customers during the integration period so that the transition is seamless and no one is inconvenienced.

    While Citi declined to comment, Axis Bank said that it will hold a press conference on strategic business development after market hours today.

    Last year, Citibank had said that it will exit its consumer franchises in 13 markets, including India, and refocus on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses. Its Indian consumer banking business comprises credit cards, home loans and retail banking.

    Axis Bank emerged as the lead buyer after beating rivals like Kotak, another private lender which was reportedly "more aggressive" and had submitted a bid lower than that of Axis. Other factors like job security for current Citigroup employees, competition concerns, and more were also considered before taking the final call.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Wall Street giant has 35 branches in India and close to 4,000 employees. Its customer base is about 2.5 million account holders with 1.2 million loan accounts. Citi has been in India for decades and was among the first bank to introduce Indians to credit cards in 1987.

    At 10:40am, shares of Axis Bank were trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 763.80 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was at 58,554.97, up 611.32 points or 1.06 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Citibank
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 10:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.