Playing the correction? Ashish Kacholia raises stake in 9 mid, smallcap stocks

Moneycontrol

Ashish Kacholia, an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and mid-cap universe, increased stake in 9 stocks which fell up to 40 percent in 2018, showed shareholding data as of October 28.

Kacholia has his increased stakes in Time Technoplast, V2 Retail, NIIT, Nocil, Majesco, Mold-Tek Packaging, Khadim India, Hikal, and KPIT Technologies.

In 2018 so far, Time Technoplast fell the most by 46 percent, followed by V2 Retail down 37 percent, and NIIT down 30 percent.

Name of companies in which Ashish Kacholia or persons acting in concert held more than one percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of October 28.

If you are a risk-taker, then a sneak peek into his portfolio for the September quarter will reveal plenty of stocks which hold the potential to deliver huge returns.

Kacholia has 25 stocks in his portfolio in which he holds over a percent stake, according to shareholding data as on October 28.

He raised his stake over 1 percent in two stocks — Time Technoplast, in which Kacholia raised his stake to 1.01 percent, and Hikal in which he now holds 1.62 percent stake.

Time Technoplast is a multinational conglomerate with operations in Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia is a leading manufacturer of polymer products.

Slideshow: Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single-day crashes in Sensex's history

Hikal offers solutions across the life sciences value chain. It provides active ingredients, intermediates, and R&D services to global pharmaceuticals, animal health, biotech, crop protection and specialty chemicals companies.

Of the 25 stocks in his portfolio which have declared their shareholding pattern, Kacholia decreased his stake in seven companies namely Shreyas Shipping, Vadilal Industries, APL Apollo, Pokarna, Ester Industries, KEI Industries, and Parag Milk Foods.

Out of the stocks in which Kacholia decreased, he reduced his stake to below 1 percent in three companies which have fallen up to 50 percent so far in the year 2018 — Vadilal Industries, APL Apollo and Ester Industries.

Slideshow: Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

He kept his stake constant in 9 companies for the quarter ended September namely Vishnu Chemicals, Mirc Electronics, Butterfly Gandhimathi, GHCL, CHD Developers, Poly Medicure, Acrysil, Shaily Engineering and Vaibhav Global.