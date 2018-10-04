Worried about today's carnage? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

On October 4, the Sensex crashed 806 points closing at 35,169, one of the biggest falls this calendar year. Since inception, there have been 12 instances when Sensex fell more than today in absolute terms. The biggest fall in percentage terms was on April 28, 1992, the aftermath of Harshad Mehta scam, when it plunged 12.77%. The biggest intraday fall in Sensex was recorded on January 22, 2008, when it dived 2,273 points. Here are the 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history