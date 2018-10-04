Worried about today's carnage? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 On October 4, the Sensex crashed 806 points closing at 35,169, one of the biggest falls this calendar year. Since inception, there have been 12 instances when Sensex fell more than today in absolute terms. The biggest fall in percentage terms was on April 28, 1992, the aftermath of Harshad Mehta scam, when it plunged 12.77%. The biggest intraday fall in Sensex was recorded on January 22, 2008, when it dived 2,273 points. Here are the 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history 2/11 February 11, 2008 | 834 points | The Sensex plunged 1,007 points intraday and it ended 834 points, or 4.78 percent lower. The benchmark index closed at 16,630 points on growing global worries over slowing economic expansion. Weak global markets and disappointing corporate earnings affected the market sentiments. 3/11 February 2, 2018 | 840 points | Benchmark index witnessed steepest single-day fall in more than a year as stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit targets unnerved investors. The Sensex plunged 840 points, or 2.3 percent to close at 35,067. 4/11 January 6, 2015 | 855 points | The Sensex plunged 855 points or over 3% closing at 26,987. The BSE benchmark opened at 27,694 and sank as low as 26,937 points, marking the eighth biggest fall in the list. 5/11 July 6, 2009 | 870 points | The Sensex tumbled 6.98 percent intraday or 954 points as the government did not introduce any reform when it presented the Union Budget. The index, however, recovered later to close 870 points lower, or 5.8 percent to 14,043.4. 6/11 January 22, 2008 | 875 points | Following one of the biggest fall in Sensex a day earlier (listed below), the index fell further by 875 points to close at 16,730. The fall was led by panic induced a day earlier and weak global cues. 7/11 March 3, 2008 | 901 points | The index lost over 900 points on frantic selling by funds, triggered by deepening concern over the recession in the US and budget-related worries. 8/11 March 17, 2008 | 944 points | A fortnight later, the Sensex again tanked over 900 points on deepening global concerns. The valuation at which Bear Stearns changed hands shocked investors as JPMorgan Chase and Co. took over the firm for USD 240 million. 9/11 October 24, 2008 | 1,071 points | The Sensex plunged about 11 percent or 1,071 points. The main reason for the fall was the RBI policy meet outcome, wherein it did not reduce rates. The fall was further aided by the confirmation of recession in the UK. 10/11 January 21, 2008 | 1,408 points | Marking one of the biggest single–day fall till then, it plunged 2,062 points intraday, recovering a bit later. The key reasons for the steep fall were recession in the US and foreign institutional investors who were trying to reroute their funds to stable developed markets. 11/11 August 24, 2015 | 1,625 points | The Sensex tanked about 6 percent and ended over 1,600 points down, the biggest ever in absolute terms. The fall was led by a crash in the global markets. First Published on Oct 4, 2018 04:15 pm