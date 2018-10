Too Big to Fail | 2011 | The television film chronicles the behind-the-scene actions to salvage the situation arisen before and after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. The plot revolves around the efforts of the US treasury and Federal Reserves to contain the fallout. The movie is based on Andrew Ross Sorkin's non-fiction book by the same name. It was first broadcast on HBO. (In picture, director Curtis Hanson; Reuters)