you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital suggests buying Century Plyboards with a stoploss of Rs 198 and target of Rs 217.

The market is likely to see a strong start, following strong handover from Wall Street as well as Asian markets. In fact, SGX Nifty trends

indicate a gap-up opening for D-Street.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, backed by a healthy start to September quarter earnings

season, rising rupee and falling oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 closed 72.30 points higher at 10,584.80 and made a small bullish candle

on the daily charts.

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Radico Khaitan with a stoploss of Rs 350 and target of Rs 380

Buy Century Plyboards with a stoploss of Rs 198 and target of Rs 217

Buy Graphite India with a stoploss of Rs 989 and target of Rs 1038

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra with a stoploss of Rs 762 and target of Rs 800

Buy Reliance Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1139 and target of Rs 1195

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research

Buy Torrent Power with a stoploss of Rs 240 and target of Rs 250

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1035 and target of Rs 1060

Buy Equitas Holdings with a stoploss of Rs 128 and target of Rs 138

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 08:03 am

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

