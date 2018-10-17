Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The market is likely to see a strong start, following strong handover from Wall Street as well as Asian markets. In fact, SGX Nifty trends

indicate a gap-up opening for D-Street.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, backed by a healthy start to September quarter earnings

season, rising rupee and falling oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained nearly 300 points while the Nifty50 closed 72.30 points higher at 10,584.80 and made a small bullish candle

on the daily charts.

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Radico Khaitan with a stoploss of Rs 350 and target of Rs 380

Buy Century Plyboards with a stoploss of Rs 198 and target of Rs 217

Buy Graphite India with a stoploss of Rs 989 and target of Rs 1038

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra with a stoploss of Rs 762 and target of Rs 800

Buy Reliance Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1139 and target of Rs 1195

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research

Buy Torrent Power with a stoploss of Rs 240 and target of Rs 250

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1035 and target of Rs 1060

Buy Equitas Holdings with a stoploss of Rs 128 and target of Rs 138

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.