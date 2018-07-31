Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty50, after opening at fresh record high, erased gains after first hour of trade but managed to recoup those losses and remained higher for major part of the session on Monday.

The index continued its positive momentum, forming a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts indicating that there could be some consolidation or correction going ahead.

The Nifty50 after opening at fresh record high of 11,296.65 hit 10,300-mark for the first time but corrected after first hour of trade to hit day's low of 11,261.45. The index managed to recoup those losses in late morning trade and hit a new intraday high of 11,328.10.

India VIX moved up by 1.52 percent to 12.49. Overall lower volatility suggests bulls are holding the tight grip on the market, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,277.97, followed by 11,236.43. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,344.57 and 11,369.63.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,842.60, up 208.2 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,675.77, followed by 27,508.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,941.57, followed by 28,040.53.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Buy Godrej Industries with target at Rs 715 and stop loss at Rs 580

Buy Sterlite Technologies with target at Rs 400 and stop loss at Rs 296

Buy Endurance Technologies with target at Rs 1,500 and stop loss at Rs 1,190

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 558 and target of Rs 585

Buy BEML with stop loss at Rs 880 and target of Rs 918

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 303 and target of Rs 334

Buy Strides Shasun with stop loss at Rs 382 and target of Rs 403

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 645 and target of Rs 672

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.