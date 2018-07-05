Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty which started on a bullish note reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 10,700 in the opening tick Wednesday and built momentum to rally above 10,750 but closed marginally below its resistance level of 10,770.

The index is now trading above most of its crucial short-term moving averages. It formed a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts and is now trading above 5, 13, and 50-EMA

After closing above the 50-EMA, now the real challenge for bulls is to cross the interim top placed around 10,850 levels, experts said, adding the further short covering then may push Nifty towards 11,000 levels.

India VIX fell down up by 2.62 percent at 12.65 levels. Lower volatility indicates limited downside and decline is being bought in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,706.07, followed by 10,642.23. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,805.47 and 10,841.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,433.95, up 229 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,217.70, followed by 26,001.50. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,565.30, followed by 26,696.70.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Achin Goel of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy Lupin with target at Rs 1,030 and stop loss at Rs 894

Buy BSE with t arget at Rs 958 and stop loss at Rs 812

Buy Maruti Suzuki with target at Rs 9,800 and stop loss Rs 8,943

Buy JSW Energy with target at Rs 76 and stop loss at Rs 61

Buy Muthoot Finance with target at Rs 445 and stop loss at Rs 377

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 9070 and target of Rs 9380

Buy Lupin with stop loss at Rs 925 and target of Rs 946

Buy Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 618 and target of Rs 658

Buy Reliance Industries with stop loss at Rs 975 and target of Rs 1008

Buy Gruh Finance with stop loss at Rs 326 and target of Rs 346

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.