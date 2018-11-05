App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto, expect margin improvement on second half of FY19: Equity99

At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 17.1x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Bajaj Auto is the world’s third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. First seven months of FY19 became golden period for company. During this period its motorcycles sales grew by 28 percent and commercial vehicles sales grew by 50 percent. Total sales grew by 31 percent. Company has achieved highest ever monthly motorcycle sales during October. Its motorcycle sales grew by 33 percent during October.

Due to higher raw material price we have seen some pressure on margin front during first half of FY19, but we are expecting margin improvement during second half of FY19. During Q2FY19, its sales and EBITDA grew by 21.21 percent YoY and 3.45 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 5.28 percent to Rs 1,256.57 crore.

During first half of FY19, its sales and EBITDA grew by 23.75 percent YoY and 17.32 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 13.20 percent to Rs 2,298.35 crore. At the CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 17.1x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:49 am

