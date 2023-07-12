Bulk Deals: Societe Generale picks 1.98% in Primo Chemicals, Apis Growth sells Rs 323 crore shares in Star Health

Stocks

Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has picked nearly two percent equity stake in Primo Chemicals, formerly known as Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, via open market transactions on July 12.

As per bulk data published by exchanges, Societe Generale has bought 47.97 lakh equity shares, or 1.98 percent shareholding, in the chemicals company.

These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 60.1 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 28.83 per share.

Primo Chemicals shares rallied nearly 5 percent to Rs 63.97 on the BSE on July 12, with significantly higher volumes.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company was also in focus as private equity firm Apis Growth 15 Limited offloaded 0.9 percent stake in the private insurer.

Apis Growth sold 52.84 lakh equity shares in the insurance company at an average price of Rs 612 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 323.4 per share.

Star Health shares rose over 2 percent to Rs 631 with above average volumes.

Big selling pressure was also seen in gaming company Delta Corp. Equirus Wealth sold 25.32 lakh shares in the casino gaming company or 0.94 percent stake at an average price of Rs 185.13 per share, and Kalpraj Damji Dharamshi offloaded 19 lakh shares or 0.7 percent shareholding at an average price of Rs 187.61 per share.

Delta Corp was was the biggest loser on the bourses, falling over 23 percent to Rs 189.5 after the GST Council decided to impose a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on casinos. There is no circuit limit for the stock as it is a part of F&O segment.

The stock opened with a big gap down and the trading volume was robust largely with a negative bias.