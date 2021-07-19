Bulk Deals | Nomura picks up stake in newly listed Clean Science, GR Infraprojects

live bse live

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, the MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund, acquired 10 lakh equity shares in specialty chemical company Clean Science & Technology at Rs 1,715.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as the Trustee of Nomura India stock Mother Fund bought 5 lakh equity shares in road sector contractor GR Infraprojects at Rs 1,714.6 per share on the NSE.

Clean Science and GR Infraprojects started off first-day trade on a stellar note today, closing 76.14 percent at Rs 1,585.25 and 108.73 percent at Rs 1,747.10 on the NSE.

Among other bulk deals, Choice Equity Broking sold 1,39,661 equity shares in Mittal Life Style at Rs 12.1 per share on the NSE.

Basavaraj Channappa Mahashetti sold 1.96 lakh equity shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 142.01 per share, whereas TCG Funds Fund 1 acquired 2,32,300 equity shares in the company at Rs 142 per share on the NSE.

Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Ptd Limited sold 8,85,692 equity shares in Just Dial at Rs 1,041.15 per share on the NSE, and 9,01,387 equity shares at Rs 1,025.06 per share on the BSE. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 9 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,022.13 per share on the BSE.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 70 lakh equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 1.8 per share on the NSE, while Plutus Capital Management LLP acquired 23,000 equity shares in GTV Engineering at Rs 21.67 per share on the BSE.