Bulk Deals | Morgan Stanley offloads 47.69 lakh shares in Zee Learn

Stock Vertex Ventures acquired 9 lakh equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 7.33 per share, while Ashok Mittal sold 2,91,684 equity shares in Stampede Capital at Rs 11.73 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
 
 
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI on January 6 has offloaded 47,69,108 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 18.44 per share via open market transaction on the NSE.

IndusInd Bank (Client A/C) also sold 71,32,775 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 17.77 per share on the NSE, as per bulk deals data. However, Spring Ventures acquired 50 lakh equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 19.57 per share.

Among other bulk deals, Stock Vertex Ventures acquired 9 lakh equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 7.33 per share, while Ashok Mittal sold 2,91,684 equity shares in Stampede Capital at Rs 11.73 per share on the NSE.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 40 lakh shares in Vikas Proppant & Granite at Rs 2.75 per share, while investor Kulwant Singh sold 8 lakh shares in WinPro Industries at Rs 8.17 per share.

Mahaveer Equibiz bought 1,74,381 equity shares in Zuari Industries at Rs 155.42 per share.

Tags: #B C Power Controls #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Stampede Capital #Vikas Proppant & Granite #WinPro Industries #Zee Learn #Zuari Industries
first published: Jan 6, 2022 10:46 pm

