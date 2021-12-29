Bulk deals | 3 Sigma Global Fund offloads 1.77% stake in Sigachi Industries; Nexus Global exits HP Adhesives

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Foreign investor 3 Sigma Global Fund sold nearly half of its stake in Sigachi Industries, the microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer, via open market transactions on December 29.

3 Sigma Global Fund sold 2.46 lakh equity shares in Sigachi at Rs 403.4 per share on the NSE, and offloaded 3 lakh equity shares at Rs 402.01 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

3 Sigma Global Fund had held a 3.75 percent equity stake in Sigachi Industries at the time of its debut on the bourses on November 15.

Foreign investor Nexus Global Opportunities Fund exited newly listed HP Adhesives, an adhesives and sealants company. Nexus sold all 3,04,923 equity shares in the company at Rs 369.2 per share on the BSE.

BW Traders bought 1,09,394 equity shares in HP Adhesives at Rs 364.47 per share. However, Rajasthan Global Securities sold 2.23 lakh shares in the company at Rs 364.6 per share on the NSE.

Among other deals, Bank of Baroda sold 19,44,149 equity shares in MSP Steel & Power at Rs 10.93 per share on the NSE.

Investor Kulwant Singh sold 14 lakh equity shares in WinPro Industries at Rs 7.98 per share. However, Nexpact acquired 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 7.95 per share on the NSE.