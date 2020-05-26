App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analysts bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement after strong Q4 operating performance

Emkay Global raised its FY21-23E EBITDA by 8-11 percent due to lower opex, which may remain subdued with lower petcoke prices and the commissioning of WHRS at Sirohi.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Brokerage houses continue to hold their bullish view on JK Lakshmi Cement and expect 24-77 percent potential upside after the company's strong operating performance in the March quarter. The stock rallied 6 percent intraday on May 26.

The stock plunged 51 percent during January 17 - April 7 and since then it recouped some losses to gain 22 percent till now. It was trading at Rs 220.75, up 5.72 percent on the BSE at 12:37 hours IST.

HDFC Securities Institutional Research has reduced its EBITDA estimates for FY21/22 by 4/4 percent each as it factored in higher impact of COVID-19 and built in EBITDA to decline at 3 percent CAGR during FY20-22.

Close

The brokerage valued the standalone cement biz at 8x FY22E EBITDA and valued its 72.5 percent holding in Udaipur Cement Works at 20 percent discount.

related news

Thus, HDFC Securities' SOTP based target price remained unchanged at Rs 370 (implying 77 percent potential upside from current levels) but it continued to like JK Lakshmi Cement for its large presence in north markets and on increased cost controls.

Anand Rathi also retained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 target (revised from Rs 296 earlier), implying 56 percent potential upside.

"The focus in the current context on de-levering before expanding capacity is good. Further, constant rationalising of logistic costs, greater petcoke consumption and the proposed 10MW WHRS at Sirohi would be great helps," said Anand Rathi.

Company's strong operating performance (higher realisations, cost savings) offset 16 percent YoY volume loss.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported better-than-expected Q4FY20 numbers, said ICICI Direct which has maintained buy call with a target of Rs 260 (implying 24 percent potential upside).

Company's Q4FY20 revenues fell 9.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,061 crore on account of a 15.1 percent drop in volumes YoY to 2.5 million tonnes.

Average realisations for the quarter were at Rs 4,242 per tonne as prices remaining high in north and west supported realisation growth, said ICICI Direct.

EBITDA margins of the company expanded 784 bps YoY to 19 percent while EBITDA per tonne increased 81 percent YoY to Rs 808 per tonne led by improved realisations and benign costs (freight costs, power & fuel expenses reduced 8.6 percent, 7.9 percent YoY, respectively, on a per tonne basis).

Absolute EBITDA increased 54 percent YoY to Rs 202 crore, and higher operating profit led to a sharp improvement in PAT, which increased 133 percent YoY to Rs 100.8 crore.

"Despite the weak scenario, the company's balance sheet would remain healthy, with D/E not expected to cross 1x. Return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on invested capital (RoIC) are expected to bounce back in FY22E to double digits. Furthermore, current levels imply that JK Lakshmi Cement is trading at an EV/t of $33 and 4.4x FY22E EV/EBITDA, thus providing valuation comfort and considerable margin of safety. Thus, we maintain buy rating on the company," said ICICI Direct.

CESC Research revised its rating to a buy, with a target price of Rs 284 (implying 36 percent potential upside).

"Going ahead, positive cash flow generation led by better operating performance and no meaningful capex in the near-to-medium term will aid JKLC to deleverage its balance sheet in subsequent years. JKLC guided to maintain its net debt to EBITDA ratio 1.0x," the brokerage said.

Emkay Global raised its FY21-23E EBITDA by 8-11 percent due to lower opex, which may remain subdued with lower petcoke prices and the commissioning of WHRS at Sirohi.

Valuations are attractive at 5.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of $35, it feels. Hence it maintained buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 305, implying 46 percent potential upside.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #JK Lakshmi Cement #Market Edge #Result Analysis #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.