English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    All demat accounts maintained by stock brokers need to be tagged by June-end: Sebi

    Sebi, the capital markets regulator, announced on Monday that all untagged demat accounts held by stock brokers must be tagged by the end of June. From July 1, no securities will be credited to any demat account that has not been tagged.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    File photo of BSE building at Dalal Street Mumbai via Wikimedia Commons

    File photo of BSE building at Dalal Street Mumbai via Wikimedia Commons

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said all demat accounts of stock brokers, which are untagged, need to be appropriately tagged by June-end. Credit of securities will not be allowed in any demat account left untagged from July 1 onwards. However, credits on account of corporate actions will be permitted, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    Tagging of bank and demat accounts reflect the purpose for which those bank/demat accounts are being maintained and the reporting of such accounts to the stock exchanges/depositories. Sebi further said that debit of securities will also not be allowed in any demat account left untagged from August.

    The stock broker will have to obtain permission from stock exchanges to allow tagging of such demat accounts from August 1 onwards and in turn exchanges need to grant such approval within two working days after imposing penalty as per their internal policy. "All demat accounts of stock brokers which are untagged need to be appropriately tagged by June 30, 2022," Sebi said.

    The framework will not be applicable for the demat accounts which are used exclusively for banking activities by stock brokers which are also banks. At present, stock brokers are required to maintain demat accounts only under five categories — proprietary account, pool account, client unpaid securities, client securities margin pledge account and client securities under margin funding account.

    Under the rules, naming proprietary demat accounts of the stock broker as 'Stock Broker Proprietary Account' is voluntary and accounts which are not tagged would be deemed to be proprietary.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Demat account #India #markets #SEBI
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 07:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.