Mar 09, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: CNX metal down over 1% dragged by Tata Steel & SAIL; SBI, HDFC most active

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 765 stocks advancing while 939 declined and 315 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1199 stocks advanced and 1406 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Friday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 18 points at 10,262 while the Sensex was up 63 points.

The Nifty metal index was down 1.4 percent dragged by Bhushan Steel which plunged over 6 percent followed by Jindal Steel which fell 4 percent. SAIL and Tata Steel were the other losers.

The Nifty PSU banking index was down over 1 percent dragged by Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank, each shedding 2-5 percent.

From the Nifty the stocks which gained the most were Bajaj Finance which was up 1.9 percent while Tech Mahindra gained 1.7 percent. HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Zee Entertainment were the other top gainers.

The most active Nifty stocks included Tata Steel which feel 4 percent followed by SBI which was down over 1 percent. HDFC and Ashok Leyland were the other active stocks.

The top losers included Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

The top Sensex gainers were Rattan India Power which jumped close to 10 percent followed by Central Bank of India which jumped 8.4 percent while SJVN and Vakrangee were the other top gainers.

Ashok Leyland, HG Infra and Rane Holdings were two of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

94 stocks hit new 52-week low including Aban Offshore, BEML, Gitanjali Gems, UCO Bank and United Bank of India among others.

