Marathi release Bucket List finds more fans than Parmanu

A Marathi film was long due from Madhuri Dixit and looks like Bollywood went low key for the week to accommodate Dixit's Marathi debut Bucket List. The movie that got a 409-screen release made about Rs 96 lakh on its opening day at the box office. Not a bad number at all - especially for a regional film with a limited release.

Many critics have compared Bucket List to Sridevi’s comeback in English Vinglish but no one wants to give out the name of the winner. Perhaps, the box office numbers would, in due time.

Bollywood did its best to give way to Madhuri’s film with an average release for the week - Parmanu - The story of Pokhran. The John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer film got some appreciation from critics and made an ordinary opening of Rs 4.75 crore at the box office.

Alia Bhatt's Raazi, on the other side, looks determined to touch Rs 100 crore mark. According to Boxofficeindia, Raazi has gone into the third week with another solid hold on the third Friday as it collected Rs 2.25 crore. Analysing the film’s performance, Boxofficeindia reports said there is a drop compared to last week but it is still a very good collection for the third Friday. The film has now collected around Rs 93 crore in fifteen days.

Moving to Hollywood, Deadpool 2 has grossed Rs 41 crore in its first week which is a reasonable total but the collections have fallen fast over the weekdays. While the English version played out well but the dubbed versions be it Hindi, Tamil and Telugu could hardly bring in numbers.

On the other hand, Avengers: Infinity War grossed Rs 4.75 crore in week four taking its four week total to Rs 224 crore. The film is looking at a lifetime total of Rs 226-227 crore.