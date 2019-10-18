Mahindra Holidays to pump in Rs 1,000 crore; looking to acquire new resorts

Mahindra Holidays, India’s biggest timeshare leisure stay company, will spend Rs 1,000 crore in acquiring, expanding and setting up new resorts across the country. And to finance this ambitious expansion, the company is not even digging into its reserves.

The company will add new properties in Goa, Maharashtra and a host of other locations over a period of three to four years. This will push up the inventory to a minimum of 5,000 rooms from the current total of 3,600 rooms.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays, said, “We constantly look for the acquisition of resorts. We have bought land in Ganpatipule (Maharashtra) overlooking the sea and we are building a 150-room resort there. We are building a 150-room resort being built in Assonora, Goa ,which will be operational this year and then another 50 rooms will be added to it. It will be our fourth resort in Goa.”

The company has a resort in Ashtamudi, Kerala where it added a further 56 rooms. Typically a 200-room resort sees an investment of about Rs 180-200 crore depending on the terrain and location.

“We have made plans of investing Rs 1,000 crore. There are many other resorts which will come up in the next three to four years where we have land banks. This will give us 1,200 rooms and another 300-400 rooms will come about through the leasing route. We are 3600 rooms now and we will cross 5000 in three to four years”, added Singh.

Though it has a cash balance of Rs 655 crore on its books, the company would not be using it to fund its expansion plans. It will also not avail any of its debt options.

“We are zero debt and occupancy is 85 percent and in the Q2 was 91 percent. The cash we have on our books amounts to Rs 655 crore. We are not creating the asset. We are not putting our own capital in this. The original capital that Mahindra put into this was Rs 18 crore. 100 percent of the capex will come from memberships”, added Singh.