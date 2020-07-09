Loyal Textile, RIL’s R|Elan launch reusable PPE, protective fashion wear

Loyal Textile Mills Limited on July 9 launched Viral Shield, a line of COVID-19 anti-viral, reusable personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wear range.

The series has been launched in collaboration with Reliance Industries India and HeiQ from Switzerland, Loyal Textile Mills said in a virtual press conference to announce the launch.

According to the company, all these products launched have passed the viral penetration test, synthetic blood penetration test and the SBPR test.

PPE have a triple shield technology and can be washed ten times and sterilised 10 times for reuse. Heat Sealing PU tapes have been used to seal the seams.

R|Elan FeelFresh fibre from Reliance Industries, used in manufacturing the fabric, is inherently anti-microbial that inhibits any viral or bacterial growth, said Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Reliance Polyester.

He further said fabric is then specially treated with 'HeiQ Viroblock', a technology innovation from Switzerland, which is said to be proven to have anti-viral efficacy of 99.99 percent against coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19).

Further, Loyal Textile Mills has engineered the fabric with a viral barrier PU film lamination from Taiwan that adds up as another powerful protective layer.

In 2018, Reliance Industries Limited, the largest integrated polyester producer in the world, had launched its new range of innovative fabrics – R|Elan.

The range is a blend of art and 'smart', with fabrics that provide enhanced aesthetics, performance and comfort. Through this, Reliance aimed to fulfil the needs of all consumers, across all apparel segments like activewear, denim, formals, casuals and womenswear.

SS 95 medical respiratory type Mask launched is a reusable N95 type of mask with the same level of protection of 95 percent particulate filtration efficiency and 99.9 percent bacterial filtration efficiency.

These masks are treated with HeiQ Viroblock and have the inner layers powered by R|Elan FeelFresh woven fabric that are inherently antimicrobial.

Loyal Textiles has tied up with a couple of hospitals in Chennai and all the Tata hospitals across the country for supplying PPE kits and masks.

Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, Chief Technology and Business Development Officer of Loyal Textiles Mills Limited, said the company felt the need to join the war against COVID-19 pandemic and designed reusable masks and PPE kits and fashion wear which have a triple protection technology from viruses and bacteria.