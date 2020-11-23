PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Loan restructuring make or break factor for hospitality industry: FHRAI

The industry has pinned hopes on the finance minister making sector-specific tweaks to allow hospitality establishments to benefit from loan restructuring.

PTI

Loan restructuring is a make or break factor for the hospitality sector which is looking at 25 per cent of businesses permanently shutting down before the end of this fiscal, industry body FHRAI said on Monday.

"Hospitality establishments are struggling due to uncertain business conditions on account of restriction on foreign tourist arrivals, shortage of labour, apprehensive domestic travellers and most importantly, no access to working capital", the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said in a statement.

SC on Loan Moratorium Highlights | Supreme Court tells Centre, RBI to respond to suggestions; case to be listed next week

Close

"The hospitality industry anticipates poor business for at least another year and until then, to keep it afloat, it needs working capital," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. The industry has pinned hopes on the finance minister making sector-specific tweaks to allow hospitality establishments to benefit from loan restructuring, he added.

related news

Hospitality is a capital and labour intensive industry with high gestation period and perishable commodities and services. The business dynamics are unique and so are its challenges, FHRAI said. The banks fail to note this underlying difference between hospitality businesses and businesses from other sectors, it added.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #FHRAI #hospitality business #loan restructuring

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.