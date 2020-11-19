SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE | Supreme Court to resume hearing petitions on interest waiver today
SC hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy & MR Shah adjourned the case today
SC hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period today (November 19). The case was listed for November 18 (today), but the apex court adjourned the matter, Bar & Bench reported. The three-judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had earlier assembled on October 14, but adjourned the case till November 2. During proceedings on October 13, Justice Bhushan said that once the government has taken a decision, there wouldn't be any need to delay it further and the apex court will pass an order.The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to give them more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs. On June 4, the central bank said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period. In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks. Catch the latest updates here:
Top
highlights
Case So Far
SC on Loan Moratorium | The Case So Far
SC on Loan Moratorium: The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy & MR Shah adjourned the case to today
SC on Loan Moratorium | The case so far: (4/4)
>> Case was postponed to November 3 for hearing when Judges assembled to hear the interest waiver case. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unavailable for hearing as he has to appear in the pleas challenging the construction of the new Grand Vista in Delhi. Case has been adjourned to November 5 to accommodate the Solicitor General.
>> After a brief hearing on November 5, the case was adjourned to November 18.
>> The matter was adjourned to November 19 (today).
SC on Loan Moratorium | The case so far: (3/4)
>> The bench on October 5 heard pleas seeking waiver of accruing interest during the six-month loan moratorium period. The apex court granted Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) time to file additional affidavits.
>> The Supreme Court on October 14 adjourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to November 2, which was further pushed to November 3.
>> The Supreme Court has adjourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to November 2. The apex court has directed the government to come back "with an appropriate action."
SC on Loan Moratorium | The case so far: (2/4)
>> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period. In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.
>> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders after the Centre on October 2 told the apex court that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.
>> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".
SC on Loan Moratorium | The case so far: (1/4)
>> The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy & MR Shah is hearing the case.
>> The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to give them more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs.
SC on Loan Moratorium | The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period today (November 19). The case was listed for November 18 (today), but the apex court adjourned the matter, Bar&Bench reported. The three-judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had earlier assembled on October 14, but adjourned the case till November 2. During proceedings on October 13, Justice Bhushan said that once the government has taken a decision, there wouldn't be any need to delay it further and the apex court will pass an order.
Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing on the loan moratorium and interest waiver petitions. Stay tuned for the latest updates and developments on the same.