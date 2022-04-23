LIC IPO size to be slashed to 3.5% from 5%, board gives nod: Reports

The size of Life Insurance Corporation of India's upcoming initial public offering has been slashed to 3.5 percent from 5 percent, reports said on April 23, adding that the LIC board has given its nod to the amended proposal.

The government is seeking Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth, an official privy to the development told Business Standard. An official confirmation was awaited at the time of writing this report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

According to the sources who spoke to Business Standard, the proposal to cut down the IPO size to 3.5 percent from 5 percent, as mentioned in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), was approved at the meeting called by LIC board earlier today.

By seeking Rs 21,000 crore for 3.5 percent stake, the government, which wholly owns LIC, is targeting a valuation of Rs 6 trillion. The amount is 1.1 times higher as compared to the insurer's embedded value of Rs 5.39 trillion.

The listing is expected to hit the markets in the first week of May and details on reservations, discount, issue date and price is likely to be announced by April 27, sources told Reuters.

"There is absolutely no demand in the market right now for IPOs. Considering the volatility in the market, investors are continuing to remain cautious. At such times doing a higher stake sale does not make sense," an investment banking source told the news agency.

Notably, the LIO IPO would contribute a major chunk to the budgeted divestment proceeds in the current fiscal year. The government has pegged divestment receipts at Rs 65,000 crore for 2022-23, up from Rs 13,531 crore last fiscal.

With inputs from Reuters





