English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Labour Ministry sets up panels to review the existing rules under the OSH&WC code

The constituted committees will review the existing rules and regulations on safety, health and working conditions standards, pertaining to factories, docks and construction work.

Shreeja Singh
April 01, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST

Ministry of labour & Employment has set up three expert committees to review the existing rules and suggest standards under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC) Code, 2020.

The expert committees which have been constituted will comprise of subject and sector experts from public as well as the private sector.

The constituted committees will review the existing rules and regulations on safety, health and working conditions standards, pertaining to factories, docks and construction work.

"The Expert Committees for Factories and Dock Works are constituted under Chairmanship of R. K. Elangovan, DG, DGFASLI, Mumbai. The other two Expert Committees for the Building & Other Construction Works and the Fire Safety are constituted under Chairmanship of P.L.N. Murthy, VP & Head Domestic Operations, L &T Hydrocarbon, Chennai and D. K. Shami, Fire Advisor to the Government of India, MHA respectively," labour ministry said in a statement.

The Factories Rules framed under The Factories Act, 1948 will be reviewed i order to update them to meet the current requirements due to technological progress and system improvements, the ministry said.

Close

Related stories

The Factories Rules were last reviewed in 1998.

Dock Workers (Safety, Health Welfare) Regulations 1990 will be reviewed to  incorporate the advancements made in the field of OSH&WC while the  Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Central Rules, 1998 will be reviewed to meet the global standards in OSH&WC, the ministry said.

The OSH & WC Code, 2020 was passed in  in the monsoon session in 2020. It integrates thirteen labour laws relating to safety, health and working conditions. The draft rules for the OSH&WC Code were floated in November last year.

 
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #2020 #labour codes #Labour Ministry #OSH&WC Code
first published: Apr 1, 2021 05:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.