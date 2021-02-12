MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates; Check latest FD rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent, and 3.25 percent for FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days, and 91 to 179 days respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40 percent interest for term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore.

10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | Market Cap for the week ended October 30: Rs 3,06,331.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 32,570.94 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50 percent to 5.25 percent on maturities with different tenures with the latest revision.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent, and 3.25 percent for FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days, and 91 to 179 days respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40 percent interest for term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year.

The bank gives 4.50 percent for deposits maturing in one year to 389 days. The bank gives 4.75 percent for FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years. Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5 percent interest rate for deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.

For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.25 percent interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years.

For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25 percent. These rates are applicable from February 4, 2021.

Close

Related stories

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3 percent to 5.75 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits by Kotak Mahindra Bank
Maturity periodInterest rates
7-30 days2.50%
31-90 days2.75%
91-179 days3.25%
180-364 days4.40%
365-389 days4.50%
390 days - less than 2 years4.75%
2 years- less than 3 years5%
3 years and above but less than 4 years5.10%
4 years and above but less than 5 years5.20%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years5.25%
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #FD #fixed deposit rates #Kotak Mahindra Bank
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.