Kotak Mahindra Bank revises fixed deposit rates; Check latest FD rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50 percent to 5.25 percent on maturities with different tenures with the latest revision.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5 percent, 2.75 percent, and 3.25 percent for FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days, and 91 to 179 days respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 4.40 percent interest for term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year.

The bank gives 4.50 percent for deposits maturing in one year to 389 days. The bank gives 4.75 percent for FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 2 years. Kotak Mahindra Bank will give a 5 percent interest rate for deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.

For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank gives 5.10 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.25 percent interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years.

For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25 percent. These rates are applicable from February 4, 2021.

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3 percent to 5.75 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.