Kia India rolls out refurbished version of Seltos midsize SUV

2024 Seltos

In a bid to strengthen its presence in the mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, Kia India has given a mid-cycle refresh to Seltos.

To be priced in the range of Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs. 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Kia Seltos will be pitted against Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Grand Vitara and the upcoming Honda Elevate.

The 2023 Kia Seltos offers a revised front fascia, with redesigned LED lights. It also has an updated digital instrument cluster, including a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

While the company has retained the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with 115PS and 116PS output respectively, it is also offering a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160PS output. Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearboxes with seven speeds will be offered for the higher-end model and the GT Line.

Defined by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as SUVs between 4,000 mm and 4,400 mm in length, and priced less than Rs 20 lakh, midsize SUVs accounted for 13.5 percent of the market in FY23. During FY23, 523,967 midsize SUVs were sold in a total passenger vehicle market of 3,890,114 units, as per SIAM data.

In this segment, the sales were led by Hyundai Creta (150,372 units), followed by Kia Seltos (100,132 units). The midsize SUV segment grew 30 percent at 523,967 units during FY 23 over 404,091 units in FY22.