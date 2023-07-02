Key events next week: India PMIs, US jobs report, Fed minutes, China inflation and more

Economic data releases in India and from around the world in the coming week (Representative Image)

Several important economic data releases will be there to watch out for next week that starts from July 3. These include the final monthly Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for Manufacturing and Services for the month of June from major economies such as India, the US, UK, and the Eurozone.

Additionally, China's inflation rate, US unemployment rate report, and US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes are also significant.

In India, there will also be two new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) launches, and five IPO stocks will get listed to make their Dalal Street debut.

July 3 (Monday)

India Manufacturing PMI (June)

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an index showing the prevailing direction of economic trends, rose to 58.7 in May from 57.2 in April.

Alphalogic Industries SME IPO to open

The BSE-listed software development company Alphalogic Techsys' subsidiary Alphalogic Industries will launch its public offering.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Final (June)

The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Flash (Preliminary) Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index fell to 50.3 in June from 52.8 in May.

UK Manufacturing PMI Final (June)

Business activity (Flash estimate) across the UK fell to 52.8 in June, from 54.0 in May.

US Manufacturing PMI Final (June)

The S&P Global Flash (Preliminary) US Manufacturing PMI posted 46.3 in June, down from 48.4 in May.

July 4 (Tuesday)

Senco Gold IPO to open

Senco Gold, a Kolkata-based jewellery company, will open subscriptions for its initial public offering (IPO) on with a goal of raising Rs 405 crore.

HMA Agro Industries Listing

Frozen buffalo meat exporter HMA Agro Industries will make its debut on the Dalal Street.

July 5 (Wednesday)

India Services PMI (June)

The S&P Global PMI survey for India's Services sector showed growth easing slightly 61.2 in May from 62.0 in April.

The Manufacturing sector PMI increased from 57.2 in April to 58.7 in May. The Composite indicator for both Services and Manufacturing remained constant in May at 61.6.

Veefin Solutions listing

In the SME segment, Veefin Solutions will get listed on the bourses.

FOMC Meeting Minutes

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting held on June 13–14, which discussed interest rates, the state of the national economy, and potential interest rate hikes in future, will be made public. The Federal Reserve in the last meeting left the interest rate unchanged at at 5-5.25 percent, after ten back to back hikes.

UK Services PMI Final (June)

The S&P Global / CIPS Flash (Preliminary) UK Services PMI Business Activity Index was 53.7 in June, down from 55.2 in May.

UK Composite PMI Final (June)

The S&P Global / CIPS Flash (Preliminary) UK Composite Output Index was 52.8 in June, down from 54.0 in May.

Eurozone Services PMI Final (June)

The HCOB Flash (Preliminary) Eurozone Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 52.4 in June from from 55.1 in May.

Eurozone S&P Global Composite PMI Final (June)

The HCOB Flash (Preliminary) Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index fell to 50.3 in June from from 52.8 in May.

July 6 (Thursday)

IPO Listings

Essen Speciality Films, Greenchef Appliances, and Magson Retail and Distribution will make their debut on the Indian stock market.

US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance (May)

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced on June 7 that April exports were $249.0 billion, $9.2 billion less than March exports. April imports were $323.6 billion, $4.8 billion more than March imports. The goods and services deficit was $74.6 billion in April, up $14.0 billion from $60.6 billion in March.

US Initial Jobless Claims

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits decreased by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ended June 24. In the previous week, initial Jobless claims amounted to 265,000.

US Services PMI Final (June)

The S&P Global Flash (Preliminary) US Services Business Activity Index at 54.1 was slower than that in May which was at 54.9.

US Global Composite PMI Final (June)

The S&P Global Flash (Preliminary) US PMI Composite Output Index was 53.0 in June vs 54.3 in May (Final).

July 7 (Thursday)

US Unemployment rate (June)

The US unemployment rate grew by 0.3 percent to 3.7 percent in May, and there were 440,000 more unemployed people than there were in April. In April, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

July 9 (Sunday)

China CPI June

Consumer inflation rose to 0.2 percent in May, up from 0.1 percent in April.