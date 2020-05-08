App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre resumes partial operations at manufacturing plants across country

The company has restarted operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and receiving permissions by the respective state governments and local authorities, JK Tyre said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
JK Tyre and Industries on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at various manufacturing facilities across the country.

The company has restarted operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and receiving permissions by the respective state governments and local authorities, JK Tyre said in a statement.

The tyre maker has commenced production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kankroli (Rajasthan) and Laksar (through Cavendish industries Ltd - subsidiary company, in Uttarakhand), it added.

The company has also resumed operations at its global research and development hub located in Mysore, Karnataka, JK Tyre said.

The remaining manufacturing plants of the company in India and Mexico are in preparatory mode and will resume operations subsequently, it added.

"As a nation, we are passing through a challenging phase, yet it is imperative that we take small, but significant steps in our endeavour to achieve the right balance again," JK Tyre Chairman and MD Raghupati Singhania said.

The company has worked out a thorough and stringent roadmap that is not only aligned with the protocols of the authorities, but goes a step further in ensuring access to safe workplace, he added.

"We are optimistic that the economy and business ecosystem will gradually proceed towards recovery in the coming months," Singhania said.

First Published on May 8, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JK Tyre #manufacturing plants

