JioMart and SMART Stores announce Diwali sale from October 14

JioMart and SMART Stores, both owned by Reliance Retail, announced on October 13 the launch of the "Bestival Sale," on the occasion of Diwali, which will run from October 14 to October 24.

Shoppers can get up to 80 percent off across categories and choose from a carefully curated collection of Diwali Special deals on diyas, candles, gifts, sweets, snacks and rangolis to meet their festive needs this season. In addition, they can avail of up to 50 percent off on Indian sweets and dry fruits gift packs.

The announcement marks Reliance Retail's expansion into a number of new categories, including fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics, and home and kitchen, according to a company statement.

The sale will be available online at JioMart and at more than 3000 SMART Stores including SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore, and SMART Point, across the country.

The 'Bestival Sale' offers the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie-ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, and electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the local SMART Stores.

Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Reliance Retail, said, “The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season.”

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We are thrilled about the success of our cross-category expansion focus, which has been well embraced across the nation. We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations.”

The ‘Bestival Sale’ will witness JioMart continuing to onboard regional artisans from the vast and diverse Indian handloom and handicraft industry. Shoppers, for instance, can not only lay their hands on Pochampally sarees and Bandhani apparel from Gujarat this festive season but also try out Punjabi juttis, Jaipuri block print quilts along with brass bowls and puja accessories from Moradabad and eco-friendly Channapatna wooden toys and blue pottery.

Here are the Diwali Special Offers:

Explosive Electronic Deals: Get up to 80% OFF on TV, Smartwatches, Mobile, Computer Accessories, Refrigerators, Home Appliances and many more! Avail 10% cashback on Axis bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit & Credit Card till October 16th Oct on Electronics

Firecracker Fashion Offers: Get the lowest prices on apparel for men, women and kids, footwear, accessories

Dhamakedar Deals: Up to 50% off on dinner sets, Dry fruit gift packs starting at Rs. 299, get up to 50% off on Sweets, Snacks and Chocolates

Bank Offers (only on JioMart): Customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card till 24th Oct on all categories.

Special SMART Store Offers: Get up to 80% off on all the key categories, amongst the range of products offered, such as up to 50% off on Indian Sweets, Dry fruits gift packs and Deo, 33% off on Soaps, Combo of 5Kg Basmati Rice, sugar, and 5L oil in just Rs. 1299, up to 60% off on TV, up to 70% off on audio accessories like smartwatches, speakers, etc., up to 80% off on apparels and footwear and much more.

